Whanganui Chronicle

Year in review: Lockdown returns in August, and Whanganui connects to 5G

5 minutes to read
Lockdown returned to Whanganui in August. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

As 2021 draws to a close, we look back at some of the news highlights of what has been another year like no other.

August 3

Whanganui officially connected to 5G at the start of

