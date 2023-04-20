The annual electric blanket testing service is on at the Whanganui Fire Station on Friday, April 21. Photo / Bevan Conley

See a fire before it starts: that’s the message Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) has for electric blanket owners as winter approaches.

Free electric blanket testing will be available at Whanganui Fire Station on Friday, April 21.

Partnering with Harvey Norman Whanganui and Laser Electrical Wanganui, the local Fenz team will be checking blankets from 9am to 3pm.

Home safety experts from Whanganui will also be on-hand to provide advice to local blanket owners.

“Home safety will be alongside us to advise customers on proper storage and handling of blankets,” Whanganui firefighter James Oxtoby said.

Laser Electrical would carry out a full examination of wiring, Oxtoby said.

“Making sure there are no kinks in the cords or any damage to the internal coil system.

“If the blankets don’t pass, the cords are cut and blankets will be disposed of properly.”

Customers would sign a disclaimer form first and firefighters would provide a visual check, Oxtoby said.

Also on offer is smoke alarm advice, including how to keep them maintained during winter.

Fitzies Bakery will be feeding locals and workers throughout the day.

The testing event is annual, with last year’s called off due to Covid-19 precautions. The previous event in 2021 attracted around 100 people, with more than 700 blankets being tested.

Morehu Bartlett, of Laser Electrical, said the blankets were first checked over visually to see if there were any defects or cracks in the case or the wire itself.

“We put it through our machine, which tests the insulation so that the wires inside aren’t touching, which could cause a short circuit,” Bartlett said.

The Details:

When: Friday, April 21, 9am-3pm

Where: Whanganui Fire Station, 87 Maria Pl

This report was produced under the Public Interest Journalism initiative, funded by NZ on Air.