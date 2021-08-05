Whanganui's Training for You Café raises hundreds for Breast Cancer Foundation

Tutor Bex Carr (middle) with students Phoenix Kerr (left) and Abigail Hamilton from the Little Campus Café. Photo / Karen Hughes

Training For You's The Little Campus Café team has raised more than $600 for the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

Hospitality students last week hosted a high tea fundraiser event, in support of the nationwide Pink Ribbon Breakfast campaign which raises money for breast cancer research, patient support, education and awareness.

The Little Campus Café event raised more than $600 from ticket sales and donations.

Around 45 guests filled the venue over two sittings, enjoying macarons, meringues, cheesecakes, vol-au-vents and other treats. Specialty teas, frappes and barista blend coffees were also served. Widge Rowden, who gave his time and talent to the cause, performed background music.

Training For You tutor Bex Carr said she was delighted at the response from members of the public who supported the event.

"They all really enjoyed it. They loved the students - loved what they were doing, loved that they were interacting with everybody. It was all very positive. I don't think the first setting wanted to leave."

The café has been open for three weeks, but the full-house high tea event was "next level" for the trainees.

Student Jajveet Singh said he enjoyed stepping up.

"It was fabulous. I got to learn a lot, and I got to do a lot of work. I got to finally see what it's like to be under pressure. It was amazing."

Student Abigail Hamilton enjoyed her interactions with the guests.

"It was nice talking to people, and learning what they like, and what they don't like, and learning people's orders off by heart. It was fun."

Carr said the event was a good confidence-builder and challenge for the trainees.

"I think they realised what work is."

The Little Campus Cafe is open to the public 9am-2pm, Monday to Friday, at the Training For You campus, 148 Ingestre St. It will operate until August 20.