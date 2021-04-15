Students' Big Bake Sale raising money to support Women's Refuge Whanganui

Preparing for the Big Bake Sale at Little Campus Café are Phoenix Kerr (left), tutor Bex Carr and Lisa Jones. Photo / Karen Hughes, Training For You

A group of hospitality students will bake up a storm next week to raise money for Women's Refuge Whanganui.

Training For You students will host the Big Bake Sale on Thursday, April 22, in the Little Campus Cafe at the education facility's Ingestre St campus.

All profits from the event, including coffees sold on the day, will be donated to Women's Refuge Whanganui. There will also be raffles for two gift baskets and a meat pack, each worth more than $100.

Training For You tutor Bex Carr said her hospitality students had a good awareness about the work of Women's Refuge Whanganui and its presence in the community.

"They chose this organisation because they felt it is a deserving recipient of community support," Carr said.

Last year's bake sale in aid of City Mission Whanganui Foodbank had queues stretching out the cafe door and raised $560 for the charity.

"We are very honoured and grateful for being selected for the student fundraiser this year, which will go a long way towards continuing to support the women, children and whānau that we provide services to," Women's Refuge Whanganui manager Yvonne Denny said.

"We know how much work goes into doing these fundraisers by the awesome students and send a huge thanks to them and the staff responsible for making these events happen."

Students on the Hospitality Level 2 course opened the cafe earlier this month and it will operate until the end of April. Little Campus Cafe serves coffee, herbal tea, iced frappes and baking. It is open to the public 9am-2pm, Monday to Friday, until April 30 at the Training For You campus, 148 Ingestre St.

Graduates of the 15-week full-time hospitality programme are awarded the New Zealand Certificate in Hospitality (Customer Service and Sales Support) Level 2.