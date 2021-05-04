Students' baking raises $600 for Women's Refuge Whanganui

Hospitality student Shontelle Nepe (left) presents the donation to Women's Refuge Whanganui manager Yvonne Denny (centre) with Training For You tutor Bex Carr. Photo / Karen Hughes, Training For You

Hospitality students at Training For You have raised more than $600 for Women's Refuge Whanganui.

The students have been running their on-campus training cafe in Ingestre St for a five-week season. The Little Campus Cafe has been open to the public during weekdays, and students have been practising their barista skills and customer service techniques in a real-life cafe environment.

As part of this work experience, the students hosted a bake sale day with all proceeds going to Women's Refuge Whanganui.

Other fundraising efforts on the day included raffles, games and proceeds from the sale of coffees. Many of the cafe's customers also made cash donations in the days leading up to the event.

The proceeds from the day resulted in a donation of $627.80 to Women's Refuge Whanganui.

"We are very grateful to the staff and students for organising this event, and including Women's Refuge Whanganui this year," refuge manager Yvonne Denny said.

Training For You campus manager Emma Murphy said the project had a positive impact not just on the learners, but the community as well.

"It was fantastic to see the community supporting our students, and for such a worthy cause," course tutor Bex Carr said.

"It was a wonderful experience for the students to learn the importance of giving their time, and it was a great opportunity for them to meet and talk to the public."

Graduates of the 15-week full-time Hospitality course will be awarded the New Zealand Certificate in Hospitality (Customer Service and Sales Support), Level 2.

Four of the current students are set to continue on to the Retail, Level 2 programme starting on May 17.

The retail programme will also operate the cafe as part of student work experience.