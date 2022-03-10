More staff are needed at the Splash Centre, manager Dave Campbell says. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's only indoor public swimming pool has joined other employers in experiencing staff shortages.

The Splash Centre at Springvale Park needs five full-time and five part-time lifeguards and three swim teachers, manager Dave Campbell said.

"We have had some long-term staff leave recently, but in discussions I've had with other facilities and with Recreation Aotearoa, this is an industry-wide problem," he said.

Other business owners locally are also finding it difficult to recruit staff - with some putting signs up in their windows.

The jobs that are going will be ideal for people who like swimming and working in a team environment, Campbell said.

"We're currently looking for reliable and motivated full- and part-time staff to join our whānau at the Splash Centre as lifeguards.

"There's extensive training involved with gaining a Pool Lifeguard Practicing Certificate and you'll need to be a confident swimmer. If you've also done the Red Cross' Comprehensive First Aid training, that's great – if not, we'll put you through that as well."

Pool lifeguards must be confident swimmers, over 16 years of age and be available to work all shifts of a three-week rotating roster, which includes weekdays and weekends.

For experienced learn-to-swim teachers or those who want to add another string to their bow, the Aquajet Swim School could be the right place, Campbell said.

"If you're reliable and punctual, and have a good rapport with children and their parents or caregivers, we'll gladly put you through the training for this rewarding role."

Anyone interested in either job can send their CV to Campbell by emailing dave@splashcentre.co.nz