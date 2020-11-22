Whanganui's Sarjeant Gallery as you've never seen it

Inside Whanganui's 100-year-old Sarjeant Gallery preparations are being made for laying concrete foundations as part of its revamp.
Looking up from the former basement to gallery spaces above, the matai floorboards have been carefully lifted and triple layered red brick arches that supported the floor have been demolished.
Workers are removing surplus sand, being careful to not disturb the piles.
