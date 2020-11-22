Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui's Sarjeant Gallery as you've never seen it

Quick Read

Workers are removing surplus sand, being careful to not disturb the piles. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Chronicle

Inside Whanganui's 100-year-old Sarjeant Gallery preparations are being made for laying concrete foundations as part of its revamp.

Looking up from the former basement to gallery spaces above, the matai floorboards have been carefully lifted and triple layered red brick arches that supported the floor have been demolished.

Workers are removing surplus sand, being careful to not disturb the piles.

The Sarjeant as you've never seen it. Photo / Supplied
The Sarjeant as you've never seen it. Photo / Supplied

Read More

Crew at work on the basement foundations for the Sarjeant Gallery's new wing. Photo / Supplied
Crew at work on the basement foundations for the Sarjeant Gallery's new wing. Photo / Supplied
Work on the earthquake strengthening at Sarjeant Gallery.
Work on the earthquake strengthening at Sarjeant Gallery.
Premium gold