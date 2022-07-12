Fire and Emergency Whanganui has been using a 32-year-old truck while the main appliance was serviced. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's only ladder fire engine is back in action after four days of crews having to use a "vintage" firetruck.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Whanganui district manager Nigel Dravitzki said the aerial appliance had its routine service and was in use again yesterday.

During the four days the truck was out of action, the Whanganui Station used the on-station relief engine, which the New Zealand Professional Firefighters' Union called a "vintage vehicle" in a Facebook post on Saturday. It is 32 years old.

"Sporting a variety of levers for the deliveries, the vintage vehicle should be in a museum. Today you'll find it at Whanganui Fire Station," the post stated.

Dravitzki said the stand-in truck was not a problem.

"We maintain all of our appliances to ensure they are fully operational, safe to use and fit for purpose," Dravitzki said.



"Fenz has more than 1240 fire trucks and specialist response vehicles across the county and, in any large vehicle fleet, it is expected there may be issues from time to time.

"That's why our vehicles are serviced regularly and we have plans in place to cover trucks that may be off the run."

Another post on the union's Facebook page on July 3 stated the ladder truck had gone offline just days after its return after breaking down last month.

This meant during that time a truck would have to travel from New Plymouth or Palmerston North if a ladder was needed.

Later that day, the union announced the last remaining aerial appliance in the lower North Island, capable of reaching heights up to 32m, had broken down.

"There are no spare parts in the country to repair faults found in the truck's cooling system," said the post on the Facebook page.

"As well as no spare parts, Fire and Emergency NZ has run out of spare appliances of this type to take its place."