Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui firefighters without aerial appliance as industrial action enters new phase

3 minutes to read
Whanganui's only aerial appliance has been off the road. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui's only aerial appliance has been off the road. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Whanganui fire station is one of the latest to come under the spotlight as part of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters' Union's ongoing national strike.

A post on the union's Facebook page on Sunday

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.