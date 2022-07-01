Whanganui's Blue Watch takes on Station 61 from Masterton. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) brigades from around the North Island are doing battle on the basketball court in Whanganui this weekend.

Fifteen teams are in action at Springvale Stadium, with Whanganui fielding the Grizzlies and Blue Watch.

Whanganui firefighter Ben Coll said 130 people were taking part in the annual event.

"They've come from Auckland, Wellington, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Masterton, Hāwera and Marton. We've got career firefighters, volunteer firefighters and rural firefighters."

Teams compete in the social or competitive divisions.

"The Whanganui teams are in the social division, and we are definitely fairly social," Coll said.

"I'm not sure if we'll be able to pull off the win. There is some pretty good competition out there."

The public is welcome to attend the tournament, which started on Friday and continues on Saturday from 10am to 5pm.