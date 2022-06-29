Jonah Seeds was Whanganui Collegiate's vital sixth scorer in the senior boys event. Photo / Supplied

Winter trips to the South Island for the New Zealand Secondary Schools with young athletes present challenges and memorable experiences for young athletes.

Nelson was the host city for the fifth time in the 48-year history of the event, and once again we were impressed.

The Whanganui athletes, as on the previous four occasions, travelled by bus and ferry which, although longer in travel time, is both economical and provides a great team- bonding experience. Apart from the closure of the Blenheim-to-Picton highway following a horrendous accident, resulting in a diversion via the twisty Queen Charlotte Drive, the trip went according to plan. The beautiful, sparkling weather and the expertise of Take it Easy Tours driver Jason Granville on the detour became yet another great memory.

Things have often been more challenging but equally unforgettable.

My first visit to Nelson with a team in 1976 had a very rough trip south in which all but one member of the team and the coach were seasick. The return was worse. The ferry left Picton at 2.15pm on the Sunday and arrived back at the southern port at 9pm, having turned back in heavy sea at Wellington Heads. Athletes from many schools slept on lounge floors aboard the Aramoana.

On Monday there was a dock strike in Wellington and we eventually set sail at 8pm. A dispute on arrival meant we finally berthed at 1am on Tuesday, arriving back in Whanganui at 4.30am on Tuesday rather than 9.30pm on Sunday. A challenge for a young coach made more so by agreeing to look after the Whanganui Girls' College team on the return along with the WCS team.

It clearly did not put athletes off the sport because the following year, with the championships making its first of three visits to Whanganui, Marguerite Couchman (Girls' College) won the junior girls title (Whanganui's first) and Collegiate took a bronze double in the junior and senior boys teams.

Last Saturday's daily Team Newsletter had as the daily quote "individual commitment to a group effort, that is what makes a team". The team of 2022, as reported last week, demonstrated these qualities.

Many overcame real challenges as they battled around the muddy Saxton Field course.

Olivia Gilbertson exemplified determination and commitment to the team. She looked uncomfortable at the end of the 1km lap before heading out on the longer final 2km. The asthma attack she was experiencing worsened but Gilbertson knew, as the sixth runner, pulling out was not an option because without her, there was no chance of a medal.

Gilbertson completed her journey and she and the team were rewarded with a bronze medal in the 6-to-score team event. It is to the credit of her team that the leading runners only just missed a second medal in the 3-to-score section.

Team captain Lucy Monckton, who has battled health and injury, was that vital sixth scorer in the senior girls and a team silver was a just reward for the hard-working girls captain.

Jonah Seeds was the vital sixth scorer in the senior boys but, in his case, there were two other Whanganui Collegiate runners behind.

In April, Seeds had run from Palmerston North as a fundraising effort for the New Zealand Cancer Society. After completing the long run, which raised in excess of $10,000, Seeds contracted Covid-19 but his diagnosis brought worse news. He was also diagnosed with diabetes, which is life-changing for anyone, especially an athlete. He followed the protocols and medication closely and ran in the WCS School Championships over the much-shorter 3km.

He missed last year's New Zealand Schools due to injury and decided he would, following medical and parental consultation, come south in this his final year. There were no expectations and, as we had eight seniors running, there was no pressure on Seeds. We had team members and management about the course just in case.

We need not have worried. Seeds is an excellent runner and is learning to cope with his condition, having followed all protocols diligently. His efforts were rewarded by finishing 76th inside the top half of the big field to win a team silver in the 6-to-score team event.

The team of 2022 returned with success and lifelong memories.