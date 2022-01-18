Seven-year-old Kayden Patel made his drag debut over the weekend at the Masterton Motorplex. Photo / Supplied

Seven-year-old Kayden Patel was "very nervous" as he sat in his dragster on the tarmac for the first time.

Last weekend the Mosston School student headed to Masterton with his father Raj Patel to compete in his first drag event.

Competing in the Outlaw 71 Challenge at the Motorplex, Kayden was the youngest competitor in the event.

"The first run he was very nervous, he almost didn't want to do it once we were on the track," Raj said.

"But after that first run, he came back and said 'when can we go again?'"

Kayden has been around cars for his whole life, with dad Raj running Whanganui's Midtown Motors.

The Patels bought the dragster around 12 months ago, but had to wait for Kayden's seventh birthday to be able to compete.

"It hasn't been on the track since 2013, so we have resurrected it," Raj said.

"I bumped into the guy who raced it 26 years ago. It has seen a few tracks. We have modified and changed it a little bit to suit Kayden.

"A lot of the stuff had expired because it hadn't been on the track for so long. But we gave it a good checkover, put some petrol in the tank and away we went."

Known by friends and locals as 'Whanganui's Fastest Indian', Raj had a decal put on the spoiler crowning his son 'Whanganui's 2nd Fastest Indian' as a nod to the nickname.

Seven-year-old Kayden Patel on the tarmac ready for his first competition. Photo / Supplied

Kayden said he was a combination of excited, scared and nervous on the day.

He loved the idea of drag racing because it was all about reaching a top speed.

Before he could compete, Kayden had to go through a series of tests to pass his licence and prove he was ready.

"It's all about car control, working the lights, going straight and just being sensible," Raj said.

"He got his licence by the fourth pass."

By the end of the weekend, Kayden reached a top speed of 35 miles per hour (56km/h).

"We still have plenty left in the car. It is probably capable of 50 miles per hour (80km/h).

"It's a little bit much at this stage for him but we will build there."

Kayden Patel, alongside his father Raj, at his first drag meeting in his Midtown Motors sponsored dragster. Photo / Supplied

Although he did not place, Kayden won his first round match-up in the knockout format.

"Unfortunately he got knocked out in the second round. But he did really well."

Raj said drags and motorsport were a particular passion of his, and to see his son follow in similar footsteps was awesome.

"I muck around with cars and he has just developed that same passion.

"I love the fact that he is out there doing it. He is doing what I love doing. I'm very proud and very excited. He is being humble about it and can't wait to do it again."

Kayden's next event is on February 12 in Masterton.

"I'm excited and can't wait for the next one," Kayden said.