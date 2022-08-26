Robi Martin said she was left exhausted by her ordeal trying to complain about a dog bite this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Robi Martin said she was left exhausted by her ordeal trying to complain about a dog bite this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

An investigation into a dog fight which left two people injured had to be thrown out after one owner withdrew her complaint so she could get her dog out of the pound.

Robi Martin said she was walking her dog on Monday morning at Wembley Park in Whanganui East when another dog approached and the two canines started a "vicious fight".

"I reached into the fray to protect my dog and my hand got bit by the other dog," Martin said.

"Not even thinking ... just reacting and wanting to save my dog."

Martin and the other dog owner retrieved their dogs before she went to the Emergency Department at Whanganui Hospital to get stitches on her hand.

The injury has left Martin unable to work and do a lot of basic care like wash her own hair this week. Photo / Supplied

The next day Martin laid a complaint with Whanganui District Council animal control.

She was concerned the other person's dog may be dangerous in the future.

After the other dog owner was visited by an animal control officer, it was discovered he, like Martin, had wounds on his hand.

The council's regulatory and planning group manager Jason Shailer said because of the uncertainty around which dog had caused the injuries, both pets were impounded while an investigation was done.

Martin said she was trying to rest as per her doctor's instructions when, without warning, an animal control officer arrived at her house to take her dog.

"Instead of being able to recover from my injury this just made everything so awful, I just feel so sick," she said.

The dog fight happened at Wembley Park in Whanganui East on Monday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Martin said she was also asked to lift her dog into the animal control officer's vehicle, despite the stitches in her hand.

Shailer said it was normal practice for owners to put their dogs into the animal control vehicle as they could be aggressive with people they didn't know.

"We find this approach is often less traumatic for owners as well."

It was also important not to give owners any warning before a dog was taken, Shailer said, as they may remove the dog from the property.

Council investigators discussed what had happened at Wembley Park with the other dog owner.

The second dog owner had been walking his partner's dog, Shailer said.

"He said he knew the complainant [Robi Martin] and as he approached her he let his partner's dog off the lead to play with the complainant's dog.

"He said the dogs ran towards each other and began to fight. He was unsure which dog started the incident."

When the dogs were inspected at the pound, there were no injuries to Martin's dog but there was a puncture wound behind the other dog's ear, Shailer said.

Following this, Shailer said the animal control officer planned to interview both owners on Wednesday but that morning Martin decided she had had enough.

"I just wanted my dog back," Martin said.

"I just want to be at home resting, recovering from my injury."

Shailer said Martin arrived at the pound on Wednesday morning before any interviews had taken place and asked to withdraw her complaint and have her dog returned.



"When the person with the other dog heard the complaint had been withdrawn, he decided not to make a statement either.

"As there was no longer a formal complaint from either party, and in the absence of a third party account, a decision was made to return the dogs to their owners and close the case."

Shailer said the risk to public safety in this case was deemed to be low.

Martin, distressed from having her dog taken off her, said she would never report a dog bite like the one she experienced again.

Martin also wanted assurances she would not be blamed should the other dog go on to bite someone.

"I think everybody needs to understand the repercussions of trying to do the right thing and reporting a dog bite."

In response, Shailer said the council's animal control officer's investigation was guided by the Dog Control Act, which was straightforward and prioritised public safety.

"Under the Dog Control Act, a dog can be impounded because it's unregistered or because an investigation into an incident needs to be carried out," he said - noting that Martin's dog was not registered.

"Investigations can be complex, as witness accounts often differ from each other."

Jason Shailer said the investigation was guided by the Dog Control Act, which was straightforward and prioritised public safety. Photo / NZME

The investigation was done to get as much information as possible to then assess what risk there was.

"During our investigation (including interviews with owners) we assess injuries, review medical notes, and check whether there have been any previous incidents with the dogs in question.

"The team also considers the wishes and expectations of the people involved."

Shailer said the council had good results from its adherence to the Dog Control Act.

"Despite a 15 per cent increase in the number of dogs in Whanganui, our animal management team has received 13.5 per cent fewer calls for service in the last two years."