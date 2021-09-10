Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

Lorde performing in New York recently. Photo / AP

CLEAN

Spring has arrived which means it is time for spring cleaning. Write a list and set aside the weekend to get those often-ignored spots, such as the inside the kitchen cupboards and the skirting. You can also donate quality goods to Hospice Whanganui.

Photo / File

GET CREATIVE

Paint and sips are increasingly popular and many are run in the region. But if we are still stuck at home, try a DIY session. All you need is wine, paint and something to paint. If you don't have paint, you can always draw.

PODCAST

How's your relationship with money? That's the question asked of well-known New Zealanders in the fascinating series Money Talks, hosted by Liam Dann. Guests so far include Rob Fyfe, Chloe Swarbrick and Theresa Gattung.

Adrian Grenier in Clickbait. Photo / Supplied

STREAMING

Whodunnit fans should check out Clickbait on Netflix. Starring Adrian Grenier (Entourage), Betty Gabriel (Get Out) and Zoe Kazan (The Big Sick) the cyber thriller asks how well we really know those close to us.

WAIATA

Lorde has released Te Ao Marama - te reo versions of songs from her latest album Solar Power - just in time for Maori Language Week. Tracks include Mata Kohore and Hua Pirau.