5 things to do: Level 3 lockdown edition

FATHER'S DAY

Tomorrow is Father's Day. Do something special for Dad this weekend, whether it is breakfast in bed, getting him a gift or showing your love and appreciation in a way that is unique to you.

PLAY

Opening the games cupboard is the perfect way to pass the time with family. There is Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, Mahjong, cards or, if you don't own any games, use interactive apps to get the family involved — or you can always resort to charades.

MUSIC

Kanye West's Donda has finally arrived on streaming services — but was it worth the wait? The nearly two-hour album has had a big build-up to live up to, and a packed a roster of guest artists does keep it interesting, though it's hard to work out who West loves more — his late mother Donda, Jesus above, or Kanye West.

STREAMING

Kevin Can F Himself may seem on the face of it another run-of-the-mill sitcom, until all of a sudden it's so much more. The less you know the better, but do be prepared for an odd mix of corny one-liners and much, much darker fare. Stars Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy. Find it on Amazon Prime.

CONNECT

Whether in lockdown or not, have a Zoom or online dinner party with friends or family. Arrange a specific time, set the table and dress for the occasion. Pass the virtual salt?