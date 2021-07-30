Whanganui Weekend: 5 things to do

LIVE MUSIC

Whanganui singer Aydie Holland will join jazz duo Metamorphosis for an afternoon performance at Sarjeant on the Quay. As well as standards, they will play originals in the style of the Great American Songbook. Sunday, 4.30pm.

ALL THAT JAZZ

Keyboard sensation Daniel Hayles returns to the Wanganui Jazz Club's monthly meeting at the St Johns Club. Hear some of the latest grooves coming out of Wellington. Sunday, 6.30pm, 158 Glasgow St.

FESTIVAL

Cultural food and entertainment to liven up your winter. Food carts outside and authentic dish stalls and henna tattoos inside. Modern and classical Indian dance. Racecourse Eulogy Lounge, Saturday, 4.30pm.

RETREAT

As part of this week's Winter Wonderfest, treat yourself to Women's Retreat for teens and women. With restorative yoga, making bath salts and more. Women's Network. $15-$25 (what you can afford). Saturday 10am till 1pm. Bookings essential. RSVP to Emma embarkyoga@gmail.com.

FILM

Also as part of the Winter Wonderfest, Ammonite is screening. The romantic drama starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan is directed by Francis Lee. R16. Saturday at 6.30pm at Confluence, 28 Taupo Quay. $10. Phone (06) 281 3474 or http://www.confluence.kiwi/cinema.