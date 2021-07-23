5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

ARTS TALK

New Tylee Cottage artists-in-residence Solomon Mortimer and Zahra Killeen-Chance make video and photographic works together.

They will give an illustrated talk discussing their practices and their collaboration at Sarjeant On The Quay this Sunday from 3pm.

SPORT

The traditional Town vs Country rugby match is on at Memorial Park in Taihape on Saturday with 60 players hoping to make a case for selection in the Whanganui side for the Bunnings Heartland Championship which kicks off next month. Kick-off is at 2pm.

EXHIBITION

Whanganui Potters Studio's annual exhibition is on at The Art Centre at 19 Taupo Quay from July 23.

Sculptures, homeware and much more are available. Entry is free with doors open 10am-4pm daily.

MUSIC

Check out Whanganui-based musician Anthonie Tonnon's new album Leave Love Out Of This which was released last week. You can get it from

or

or stream it via bandcamp and other streaming services.

Tonnon is also performing at the Royal Whanganui Opera House on October 2.

OUTDOORS

With the weather expected to be good this weekend why not get out on foot or wheels and check out Whanganui's many shared pathways.

It's a safe way to explore our city and get some fresh winter air. For more information and maps visit whanganui.govt.nz/Services-Amenities/Cycling-Shared-Pathways