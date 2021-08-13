Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend

LIVE MUSIC

Troy Kingi brings his Black Sea Golden Ladder album release tour to town this Sunday with Delaney Davidson. Royal Whanganui Opera House, 7pm.

Tickets gold $62.50, silver $51.90.

HOME SHOW

The Whanganui Home & Lifestyle Show is on this weekend, with more than 120 exihibitors spread over two halls, with everything from spa pools to beeswax wrap on show. Jubilee Stadium, Saturday, 10am to 5pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Gold coin entry.

THE BIG SING

The Royal Whanganui Opera House this weekend plays host to a gala concert featuring lower North Island secondary school choirs and a massed choir performance. Saturday, 7pm.

Tickets $22, seniors & NZCF members $16.50, students $6.

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Feeling clucky? The Poultry Club meets this Sunday at Mathieson St Hall. All are welcome including beginners. Noon-1pm cuppa and sale birds, 1pm-2pm member introductions and poultry gear demo.

$2, kids free.

RUGBY

Get behind our teams this weekend, including Whanganui taking on the Wellington Development side away and the All Blacks facing the Wallabies at Eden Park. Whanganui, 2.30pm kickoff. ABs Sky Sport 1, 7.05pm kickoff.