Five things to do in Whanganui this weekend: Lockdown edition

READ

With many libraries extending due dates, you have more time to read those books. Dig out a favourite from the bookshelf or see if your local library has an e-reader option. Many do. Check out Whanganui District Library here https://www.whanganuilibrary.com/index.php/what-we-offer/ebooks/

UPSKILL

Take an online language lesson. Use this time to upskill in a language you've always wanted to learn.

AT-HOME WORKOUT

Why not try an at-home workout or yoga. There are plenty of suggestions to follow on YouTube or even Instagram. Make sure you move a little everyday.

ON THE BOX

Tonight's family-friendly movie on Three is the old classic E.T. The Extraterrestrial. It starts at 7pm and is the story of an alien who gets stranded on Earth and befriends a young boy.

MUSIC

Check out Lorde's long-awaited third album Solar Power, the follow-up to 2017's Melodrama. It's out now, bringing a slice of summer to the end of our winter. Featuring the title track and singles Stoned At The Nail Salon and Mood Ring.