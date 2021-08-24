Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: New rules for patients seeking primary healthcare in Whanganui

New rules have been implemented at WAM to ensure patients and staff are kept safe. Photo / NZME

Whanganui's Accident and Medical Centre (WAM) has implemented new level 4 restrictions to ensure staff and patients are kept safe.

Patients who go to the practice at Whanganui Hospital will now be seen by a registered triage nurse in the facility's foyer for a quick assessment to determine why they are seeking medical assistance.

The Whanganui DHB said depending on the number of people waiting to see a doctor, some who are well enough may be asked to wait in their car until the time of their consultation to limit numbers in the waiting area.

Some patients may be referred to the community testing centre for a Covid-19 swab before being booked into the system and seen at WAM.

As resources allow, a kaiārahi/kaiāwhina, or non-clinical staff member, will go to check on people waiting in their cars.

Patients will be given an 0800 number to contact a WAM nurse if they have any concerns while they are waiting, and they will be contacted by a WAM nurse or doctor when it is time to go in for their consultation.

A Whanganui DHB spokesman said the new guidelines had been implemented to ensure the facility stayed free of any Covid-19 transmission.

"This system ensures the waiting room has limited numbers of people to keep everyone safe.

"WAM appreciates everyone's help and patience in maintaining these new ways of working in an alert level 4 environment."

Whanganui Hospital remains open for acute cases and people requiring urgent care.

The DHB asks that general practices and other community health service providers only refer serious and urgent cases to Whanganui Hospital's emergency department during alert level 4.

Those with other health needs should first contact their GP or health centre, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Currently, there is a blanket ban on visitors at the hospital, except for patients at the end stage of life, those in the critical care unit or maternity unit and one parent for children in the Children's Ward.

The wearing of face masks is compulsory within the hospital for staff and visitors.