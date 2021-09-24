Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

Live music
Metamorphosis - singer Aydie Holland backed by Rick Baum on piano and John Scudder on double bass - are known for their infectious jazz grooves and quirky lyrics. A mix of fun originals and some offbeat songs you won't hear anywhere else. Space Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Saturday, 2pm.
Podcast
The popular Lore podcast delved into real-life horror tales of the unexplained. Now creator Aaron Mahnke has a fiction series called Bridgewater that'll send shivers down your spine. Starring Misha Collins and Nathan Fillion.
Music
In the absence of a lot of live gigs why not check out Fat Freddy's Drop's new album Wairunga. The band - always amazing in concert - recorded Wairunga outdoors without an audience, at the mercy of the elements. A concert film has also been released. Turn on, tune in, mellow out.
Spring forward
Don't forget to put the clocks forward one hour either tonight or tomorrow. Daylight savings starts at 2am, bringing longer evenings.
Market
The farmers market section of the Whanganui River Markets returns this weekend after six weeks' absence.The farmers market section is between the tram shed and the art centre.