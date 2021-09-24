Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

Photo / 123rf.com

Live music

Metamorphosis - singer Aydie Holland backed by Rick Baum on piano and John Scudder on double bass - are known for their infectious jazz grooves and quirky lyrics. A mix of fun originals and some offbeat songs you won't hear anywhere else. Space Gallery, 18 St Hill St, Saturday, 2pm.

Podcast

The popular Lore podcast delved into real-life horror tales of the unexplained. Now creator Aaron Mahnke has a fiction series called Bridgewater that'll send shivers down your spine. Starring Misha Collins and Nathan Fillion.

Photo / Supplied

Music

In the absence of a lot of live gigs why not check out Fat Freddy's Drop's new album Wairunga. The band - always amazing in concert - recorded Wairunga outdoors without an audience, at the mercy of the elements. A concert film has also been released. Turn on, tune in, mellow out.

Don't forget to set your clocks forward. Photo / 123rf.com

Spring forward

Don't forget to put the clocks forward one hour either tonight or tomorrow. Daylight savings starts at 2am, bringing longer evenings.

Photo / File

Market

The farmers market section of the Whanganui River Markets returns this weekend after six weeks' absence.The farmers market section is between the tram shed and the art centre.