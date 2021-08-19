Whanganui weather: What to expect this weekend

Temperatures will remain around 16-17(C) until Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Temperatures will remain around 16-17(C) until Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Aside from a few showers on Friday, the next five days will be fine in Whanganui.

MetService Meteorologist, Andy Best, said a cold front was moving up the country on Friday, and would cross Whanganui early in the afternoon.

"Showers will be more frequent last on Friday morning, but it will fine up by the evening," Best said.

"Westerlies will turn south-east as that front goes through.

"The maximum temperature will be 16C. Behind that front is a ridge of high pressure, so it'll be quite a cold night on Friday - down to about 2C early on Saturday morning.

"That means there might be a light ground frost."

Best said the high pressure system would be "here for a while" over Whanganui.

"Saturday will be fine, with light winds. The temperature stays around 16C.

"Overnight you'll get down to 4C.

It would remain fine on Sunday as well, Best said.

"There's lots of sunshine, with north-westerlies developing. It'll be a little warmer - 17C.

"The overnight temperature will be 6C."

Best said that pattern would remain for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

"They will be exactly the same as Sunday. Sunny, with temperatures around 17C.

"The overnight temperatures will be around 6C, all the way through to Wednesday.

"People can get up early and have a wander around with the dog. Just be advised it will be a bit of a cold start to Saturday morning.

"You'll need the fire on tonight (Friday) I think."