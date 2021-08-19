Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui foodbank manager urges shoppers to show restraint

There has been an increased demand for food parcels from the City Mission Foodbank since lockdown began. Photo / File

There has been an increased demand for food parcels from the City Mission Foodbank since lockdown began. Photo / File

A Whanganui foodbank manager is urging shoppers not to panic buy and take more than they need from supermarket shelves.

City Mission Whanganui foodbank manager Karrie Brown said there had been an increased demand for food parcels since the current Covid-19 level 4 lockdown began and some clients had said there were shortages on the shelves when they went to buy supplies.

"I would urge people to think about beneficiaries and people on low incomes when they go to the supermarket," Brown said.

"What we hear is that shelves have been emptied of some affordable products and only the expensive brands are left."

Brown said although the Government had assured the public there would be adequate supplies in the supermarkets, some people were buying more than they needed and supermarket staff were unable to restock shelves quickly enough to meet the demand.

"We didn't have much time to prepare for this lockdown as we did last year," she said.

"We are short of volunteers because some of our regulars are vulnerable and need to stay at home. We have help from some Whanganui District Council staff which is great."

Brown said people who would like to support the foodbank could help by making an online donation via the website at citymissionwhanganui.org.nz

"That is probably the best way to help as it saves people going out and cuts down on the number of people handling the supplies.

"Also it means we can purchase the items that are needed most."

Brown said Whanganui businesses had helped out with food supplies on Tuesday.

"Pita Pit gave us the meals they had prepared for school lunches and Honest Kitchen and The Rutland supplied us with some nice, healthy food to distribute on Wednesday."

City Mission Foodbank hours have been extended to 2.30pm during Covid-19 alert level 4.

Whanganui People's Centre manager Sharon Semple said the agency was not experiencing the level of need for emergency housing it had seen during last year's level 4 lockdown.

The People's Centre works with Ministry of Social Development (MSD) staff to assist people who are homeless or without secure housing and there were 112 emergency housing special needs grants issued when the lockdown began on March 26 last year.

"People know where to come for support with housing but we are not seeing the level of need we saw last time," Semple said.

"It is much quieter and I think people are not expecting this lockdown to last beyond three days."

Gallery: The empty streets of Whanganui

Image 1 of 7 : Whanganui Streets on day one of three day Level4 lockdown due to Covid 19. Victoria Ave looking towards the town bridge. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conley.

Semple said the availability of temporary housing in Whanganui had reduced during the last year.

"If the lockdown does continue, we will work with MSD staff and the community agencies we liaise with to support people who need housing."

Whanganui Civil Defence emergency management welfare manager Lauren Tamehana said partner agencies were working to support people through the current lockdown.

"The team is working behind the scenes with partner agencies, including Whanganui District Health Board, iwi, City Mission Whanganui and Horizons Regional Council and others to prepare for what might be needed for our community," Tamehana said.

"When we find out more information from the Government about alert levels, we will let the community know how we can support them with food and other essential services."