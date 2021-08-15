Whanganui's health awards make comeback

Air Whanganui CEO Dean Martin (left) presents the 2019 Supreme Award to Peter London, Dallas Matthews and Lee Ashford for their Tapestry of Youth youth intervention programme. Photo / Supplied

Since the last health awards were held in Whanganui in 2019, the health sector has faced some unprecedented challenges.

Confronting the threat of the global Covid-19 pandemic, a national lockdown and now the biggest vaccination rollout in New Zealand history have all tested health workers.

The 2021 Whanganui District Health Quality Awards – Te Tohu Rangatira – will celebrate the health and wellbeing sector's work with its various communities.

The awards are being sponsored by Air Whanganui.

The awards are organised by Whanganui District Health Board but open to every individual and organisation operating in the health sector, including non-clinical staff and volunteers.

"It is important we take time to reflect on the great mahi being undertaken across the wider Whanganui rohe and celebrate the successes," DHB chief executive Russell Simpson said.

He wanted to shine a light on those people and projects that are making a difference to the health of the community.

This year, the awards are based on the DHB's categories related to its focus areas of equality in healthcare, social governance and ensuring people are healthy at home.

"The 2021 awards are open to all DHB staff, health, wellness and disability service providers or individuals working to benefit the health and wellbeing of individuals, whānau and communities," Simpson said.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 20 and the awards night will be on October 1 at the Whanganui racecourse.