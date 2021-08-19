Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui police boss happy with compliance

Whanganui police area commander Inspector Nigel Allan said more caution needs to be taken this time around with the Delta variant showing itself in New Zealand. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui police area commander Inspector Nigel Allan said more caution needs to be taken this time around with the Delta variant showing itself in New Zealand. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui residents have followed all the rules that have been given to them since lockdown, Whanganui police area commander Inspector Nigel Allan says.

Locals had been doing the right things since the Covid-19 alert level 4 announcement, Allan said.

"We are not really having to deal with people breaking the conditions of the lockdown. The 48-hour window for those travelling home comes to an end Thursday night, so even more reason for people not to move around. But at this point in time, we're happy with people's compliance.

"The strength during last time's lockdown was the community looking after each other and we are seeing that again."

He said police had a strong presence across the Whanganui region to make sure people were doing what they should be.

"We are running checkpoints periodically. We are running a series of checkpoints, particularly around the Ruapehu, but we will be doing that in Whanganui is well. That is to make sure people are complying with the conditions."

‌

Allan said police had been able to apply what they learnt from the 2020 lockdown seamlessly into this latest move to level 4.

"We really pivot our policing response into that reassurance space quickly. Our staff understand the need for that.

"I think it is really important, for all of us, that we have been through this once before. We did really well across the area.

"We all need to understand there is a higher level of risk for everyone this time around than last time. We need to make sure we are exercising more caution as a result.

"We can learn from what has happened and other places and it's more important this time we get it right. Stay home and comply with the conditions."

Gallery: The empty streets of Whanganui