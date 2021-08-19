Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Whanganui DHB opens second testing facility

Whanganui District Health Board says 150 people were tested for Covid-19 at its main testing centre on Wednesday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui District Health Board has opened a second Covid-19 testing facility in the city, and encourages all residents with symptoms of Covid-19 to get tested.

The new facility, in the rear carpark of the Gonville Health Centre, is open on Thursday and Friday, August 19-20, between 9am and 4pm.

The pop-up facility joins the DHB's main testing facility on the grounds of Whanganui Hospital, which processed 150 tests on Wednesday.

Testing is also available across the wider district, including at some general practices in Marton, Bulls and Taihape.

A DHB spokesperson said testing at all GP facilities must be arranged prior via phone, instead of arriving unannounced.

No appointments are required for the two drive-through Whanganui testing facilities at the hospital and Gonville Health Centre.

Other DHB services are continuing across the district under alert level 4, but some appointments will be rescheduled or conducted remotely.

"DHB services from all rural centres continue for urgent care within the community, with other services being rescheduled or provided by telehealth as needed.

"People who have any concerns or questions about their appointment should please contact their health centre."

The DHB's vaccination rollout resumed at 8am on Thursday, after being placed on pause on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said three vaccination clinics across the wider DHB catchment were operational on Thursday: Aramoho Health Centre, Taihape Hospital and Whanganui's Victoria Ave vaccination centre.

About 500 patients who were booked in for a vaccination on Wednesday had their appointments cancelled.

"We are making contact with patients who were booked today to offer them appointments later in the week and next week," the spokesperson said.

"From Friday, we should have all our vaccination clinics open, so people who have booked appointments for later in the week should attend those appointments."

While the DHB cannot cater for walk-ins, those aged 40 and over can book their vaccination appointment by visiting bookmyvaccine.nz or calling 0800 28 29 26.

As at August 15, Whanganui DHB had delivered a total of 35,213 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and was sitting 20 per cent ahead of its target.

Covid-19 testing centres

• Whanganui DHB Testing Centre, Whanganui Hospital (no appointment needed).

• Gonville Health Centre, Whanganui (no appointment needed).

• Living Waters Medical Centre, Whanganui.

• Te Oranganui, Te Waipuna Medical Centre, Whanganui.

• Whanganui Accident and Medical, Whanganui.

• Bulls Medical Centre, Bulls.

• Stewart Street Surgery, Marton.

• Taihape Health Centre, Taihape.