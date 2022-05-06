Another fine weekend is on the way for Whanganui as a ridge of high pressure keeps the cold away until midweek. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rain is on the way for the Whanganui region but it is not expected to arrive until Monday.

"Whanganui is in for another fine weekend with light winds and warm temperatures," MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

"The ridge of high pressure over the central North Island has been keeping things warm and dry and it will stick around for the next two days. There will be a bit of fog and low cloud in the mornings but it will be warm and fine on both days."

A high of 22C is forecast for Saturday and the temperature is expected to reach 21C on Sunday with light northerly winds on both days. Overnight temperatures will be mild with a low of 11C forecast for Saturday night and 13C on Sunday.

Monday brings showers with cloudy periods although it will still be warm with a high of 21C and an overnight low of 11C. Northerly winds will change to westerly in the afternoon.

"I'm sure the rain will be welcomed by gardeners but there won't be a lot of it," Little said.

"There will be a few showers with cloudy periods in between."

About 14mm of rainfall is expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will begin to dip on Tuesday as southerly winds move in and Little said they will be strong for a time. A high of 18C is forecast followed by an overnight low of 6C.

"The southerlies will continue on Wednesday and the high temperature will be 16C which is more usual for this time of year."

Little said a series of high-pressure systems had led to a dry, warm autumn.

"Here we are in the last month of the season and the central North Island region has stayed very mild throughout," Little said.

"You will see a drop in temperatures midweek but it is due to warm up again before next weekend when it will turn northerly again."