Health workers at Whanganui DHB plan to take industrial action for two weeks from May 9. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Health Board staff will begin industrial action next week after failed pay negotiations.

Public Service Association (PSA) allied, public health and technical health workers were planning action from Monday, May 9, to Friday, May 20, the DHB said in a statement.

It will include a two-week work to rule during which staff will keep strict work hours and breaks, and a strike from 11.59pm on Sunday, May 15, until 11.59pm on Monday, May 16.

New Zealand's 20 DHBs have been negotiating with the PSA Allied Public Health and Technical MECA (PSA PHT) workers, including alcohol and other drugs clinicians, therapy assistants, anaesthetic technicians, audiologists, occupational therapists, speech language therapists, dietetics, family violence clinicians, haumoana navigators and cultural support, dental assistants, dental technicians, health promotion advisers, hearing/vision technicians, sterile services technicians, social workers and physiotherapists, since September 2020.

"The negotiations have not been successful to date and have led to recent strike notification from the union to the DHBs in February 2022," the statement said.

"The groups covered by this agreement are a highly valuable part of the health workforce.

"DHBs will continue to work with the union to try and find a settlement and avoid the upcoming strike."

The DHB and the PSA had been working to ensure emergency and acute services continued during the strike and anyone who needed urgent treatment should still go to the hospital.

"Through planning leading up to the strike, it is hoped there will be little to no disruption to services during the work to rule period.

"During full withdrawal services, there is anticipated cancellation of some non-urgent surgeries, school dental clinics, outpatient appointments for audiology and therapies, and alcohol and other drug clinics for Community Mental Health. Maternal Infant Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (MiCAMHS) will have a reduction in outpatient services and the hospital pharmacy will process urgent requests only. Vaccination clinics will remain open."

Anyone affected would be advised and new times scheduled, the DHB said.