6 May, 2022 01:45 AM Quick Read

The Ministry of Health has reported 83 new community cases of Covid-19 today. Photo / Bevan Conley

There are 83 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, the Ministry of Health reported today.

The Whanganui District Health Board said 46 of the cases were in Whanganui Central.

There were 11 new cases in Ruapehu and 26 in Rangitīkei.

South Taranaki recorded 48 confirmed community cases.

The DHB reported there were two people in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19, one of whom was being treated specifically for Covid-19.

Nationally, the ministry reported 7347 new confirmed community cases, and 363 people in hospital.

Another 24 people have died with Covid-19.