The work in Kowhai Park will raise the road to match the level of the stopbanks. Photo / Bevan Conley

Flood protection along Whanganui's Anzac Parade is getting a revamp.

The stopbanks in Kowhai Park, which provide protection against a one-in-30-year flood, currently have roads passing through the banks.

Previously when a flood occurred, Horizons emergency management staff would install flood barriers to fill the gaps created by the roads.

However, Horizons Regional Council engineer Wayne Spencer said this process had now served its purpose.

"Although it was the most cost-effective option for the community at the time the stopbanks were built, filling the road gaps will make the area more resilient to flooding," Spencer said.

The revamp work, which started on March 3, includes removing the road, filling the gap with material and compacting it, then relaying the road over the top of the bank.

Work will be done at three sites.

The first two - around the freedom camping area and by the barbecue area - are expected to be completed in about a month.

The third site by Matarawa Stream bridge will be completed after winter.

Designed by the Whanganui District Council, the work is being undertaken by Downer.

As part of the strategy and design process, Massey University had been engaging with residents and other key stakeholders on behalf of Horizons Regional Council over the last nine months.

Horizons river management operation manager Kyle Russell said considering residents' views and experiences helped inform options.

A traffic management plan is in place for the area with signage to direct traffic.

Further information can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz/anzac-parade