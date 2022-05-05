Horizons' plan will set the framework for the next 10 years. Photo / Bevan Conley

The public have until next week to have their say on the future of public transport in the Horizons region.

Horizons Regional Council's draft regional public transport plan 2022-32 will set the framework for how the council plans and delivers public transport services and infrastructure across the region over the next decade.

Submissions close on Thursday, May 12.

Regional passenger transport committee chairman Sam Ferguson said the majority of submissions had come from urban centres such as Palmerston North and Whanganui.

"We're really keen to hear from a wider range of our communities, especially in the likes of the Tararua and Ruapehu districts.

"While public transport isn't as present in these districts, some of our proposed changes include services that will impact them so we want to hear what they think."

Ferguson said Horizons was looking at better regional connections to Taranaki, Waikato and Hawke's Bay, and opportunities and feasibility for services in Tararua.

It would also review existing services in places such as Raetihi and Ohakune.

This was the best time for people to influence the future of public transport for the region, Ferguson said.

"This plan sets aspirations for 10 years including ambitious targets to increase patronage and reduce emissions and traffic congestion. If people agree with these, or think there's anything missing, then we need to hear it now so that it can be considered for the final plan."

Submissions can be made online at haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz, by visiting one of Horizons' offices or service centres or by calling freephone 0508 800 800.

Submitters will have the opportunity to speak at the hearings, which are scheduled for June 9-10.