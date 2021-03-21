Whanganui: U3A cinema presents Nomadland

Nomadland director Chloe Zhao. Photo / Getty Images

Given the vast number of mobile homes on the road over the past few months, it would be easy to conclude that middle New Zealand has adopted the status of nomads.

The U3A March film is very much in the style of a documentary on the lives of Americans who have resorted to a life on the road in response to job loss following the 2008 financial meltdown.

But it is very pertinent to the time of Covid-19.

Director Chloe Zhao has teamed up with Frances McDormand (Fern) to create a semi-documentary in the tradition of John Steinbeck's Grapes of Wrath in which whole families simply deserted their land and homes, loaded up their truck and moved to wherever work was available.

In her search for work Fern travels over much of the USA, meeting a range of fellow "nomads" and sharing lives and creating friendships while absorbing the magnificent landscapes of a country that in other respects has little to offer these people.

Two or three professional actors are used, but the people who offer their stories are real people who are attempting to recreate a new narrative of their lives.

Nomadland director: Chloe Zhao, 108 minutes, semi-doco/drama USA

The Details

What: U3A screening of Nomadland

When: Wednesday, March 31, 10.30am

Where: Embassy 3

Details: All welcome.