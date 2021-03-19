Students to gain on the job experience at Little Campus Cafe

Training For You students on the hospitality programme are looking forward to opening the Little Campus Cafe. Photo / Supplied

Students learning the ropes of the hospitality industry are set to gain some valuable on-the-job experience starting next week, as the Little Campus student training cafe opens up to the public.

The cafe opens periodically throughout the year and gives students studying the Level 2 Hospitality course the chance to hone their barista skills and gain deeper insight on topics such as health and safety and customer service.

Training For You hospitality tutor Bex Carr said opening the campus cafe is a perfect fit for the work experience hours the students need to complete for their qualification.

"The Little Campus Cafe is a wonderful opportunity for the public to come along and support our students while enjoying quality barista blend coffee," Carr said.

While running the cafe, students will also be managing a fundraising effort in support of Women's Refuge Whanganui.

Last year's cafe fundraiser event, in aid of City Mission Whanganui Foodbank, resulted in two supermarket trolleys full of cans and other non-perishable food items, plus $560 in cash for the non-profit organisation.

The cafe on 148 Ingestre St will have $2.50 large coffees, herbal teas, and iced frappes as well as a selection of slices and scones daily from Monday to Friday from March 29 to April 30.