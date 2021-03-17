Is it you? $20,000 windfall for one Whanganui Lotto player

The almost $20,000 winning ticket was sold to a Whanganui player on MyLotto. Photo / File

One lucky Whanganui Lotto player is almost $20,000 richer after winning second division during Wednesday night's draw.

The Whanganui player was one of nine across the country who took home the prize of $19,806, with the other winning tickets coming out of Auckland, Waikato, Tauranga, Rotorua, Nelson, Christchurch and Invercargill.

The winning Whanganui ticket was purchased online using MyLotto, meaning the winner will be notified of their windfall via the app.

The big win isn't the first in Whanganui over recent months, with two big wins seen in the district back in December.

Two days before Christmas, a Whanganui player bagged almost $28,000 after picking up a lucky ticket from Pak'nSave Whanganui. Earlier in December, a player who purchased their ticket at St Johns Four Square took home just over $32,000.

In November 2020 a $600,000 winning ticket was sold in the city.