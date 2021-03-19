Huge growth in Whanganui's internet use since Covid-19 lockdown

UFF CEO John Hanna said a new economy has emerged from Covid-19; remote working. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's average fibre broadband usage has increased 20 per cent since emerging from level 4 lockdown in March 2020.

Ultrafast Fibre (UFF) chief executive John Hanna said the amount of data residents consume on average per month has increased from 300Gb to 360Gb.

Hanna said the work-from-home phenomena was in full swing.

"Workers and businesses have been unleashed and are innovating. The 9-5 office job is suddenly a thing of the past. However, reliable and fast connectivity is the prerequisite driver of this new normal."

He said a new economy has literally emerged from Covid-19.

"Who would of thought, only a year ago, having the capability for remote working as a standard option because of world-class digital connectivity could drive such a change."

Hanna said there were now 11,549 fibre connections in Whanganui, or 55 per cent of the premises able to connect to fibre.

Previously, potential users needed their neighbour's consent to install fibre down a shared driveway. That has been changed, said Hanna.

"UFF has adopted the new legislation 'Land Access Regime' and it is largely now just notifications only and UFF does all of that for customers. So we are currently encouraging customers who have tried previously but had a refusal from a neighbour to try again."

He said recent changes in tenancy laws allow tenants to make small adjustments to the house.

"Customers may inform their landlords that they wish to get fibre installed and as long as their is no cost to the landlord, they can't object."