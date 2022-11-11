Cruz Devonshire is hoping to begin a bachelor of social work next year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui tertiary student Cruz Devonshire has been selected as the recipient of the $1000 Gary Reid Memorial Scholarship.

It is granted annually to someone studying in the social sector, and Volunteer Whanganui manager Sandra Rickey was on hand to present the award.

Devonshire said he was close to finishing a certificate course in bicultural social services.

"I'm also working for Prisoners Aid and Rehabilitation. I've been there for about a year.

"I've applied for the bachelor in social work which will hopefully be the next step on the journey.

"Helping people is always something I've wanted to do, and give back to the community."

Reid, the former manager of the Whanganui Peoples Centre, died in 2018.

He had dedicated his life to helping low-income workers and beneficiaries, Rickey said.

"It was all about accessing services, providing advocacy, and providing support.

"Basically, he was working right up until the week he died. He would even come in on his walker.

"The fact of the matter is, Gary just wanted to make sure everybody was looked after."

The scholarship is now in its fourth year of five, with 10 sponsors donating $100 each to it.

Last year's recipients, Karmelita Ahhoi and Arona Vaetoru, were also undertaking certificates in bicultural social services.