Carl Crafar has received the public service equivalent of a royal honour. Photo / Supplied

Public servant Carl Crafar has been awarded the prestigious Te Tohu Ratonga Tūmatanui, The New Zealand Public Service Medal.

Currently the chief operating officer of the Ministry of Justice, Whanganui-born Crafar's career stretches back more than 35 years.

The medal, which is the public service equivalent of a royal honour, is given for meritorious service by employees in the New Zealand Public Service.

Ministry of Justice chief executive Andrew Kibblewhite said the award recognised Crafar's dedication to that service.

"We are delighted for Carl, who has proven himself to be an exceptional leader.

"Carl meets every challenge that comes his way, and is always making sure that staff are being supported."

Crafar has worked extensively in the social sector, holding senior roles in the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and at the Ministry of Justice.

While working for MSD, he was deployed to Christchurch after the 2011 earthquake to support staff and manage the ministry's operational response.

In 2014, he led the response to the shootings at the Ashburton Work and Income office.

After the masjidain attack in Christchurch in 2019, Crafar led the Ministry of Justice's response, supporting the court in undertaking the biggest and most complex sentencing event in New Zealand's history.

He also played a major role in keeping court operations going during Covid-19, and was seconded to the Department of Cabinet and Prime Minister's Office in 2021 to lead the whole Government response.

The public service frequently calls upon Crafar for his operational systems expertise, and he has a passion for facilitating New Zealanders' ability to access social and justice services.

Outside of public service, Crafar was also a handy cricketer, playing for Whanganui in the Hawke Cup and representing Central Districts in 1986/87.

Dame Cindy Kiro GNZM QSO DStJ hosted the presentation ceremony, which was attended by the 35 medal recipients, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins, and Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes.

The medals are awarded each year on Public Service Day - November 7.