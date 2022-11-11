Glenda Brown's perfect weekend includes afternoon walks at Mowhanau Beach and an evening at the Royal Whanganui Opera House. Photo / Supplied

Glenda Brown's perfect weekend includes afternoon walks at Mowhanau Beach and an evening at the Royal Whanganui Opera House. Photo / Supplied

Every week we ask someone what their perfect weekend in the Whanganui region would be. This week, we speak to new Whanganui district councillor and Whanganui Chamber of Commerce chairwoman, Glenda Brown.

I know this isn't technically part of the weekend, but on Friday evenings, I like to go eat out at a restaurant in town - although, there are so many good ones around town to choose from, I can't pick a favourite.

Saturday, for my perfect weekend, would start, like most weekends do for me, with a trip down to the river city markets for my usual supplies: coffee, flowers and veggies.

Once I got back home; spending some much-needed time in the garden is something I love to do.

Then for the afternoon, I'd go down to Mowhanau Beach to go for a walk, to people-watch and admire the cliffs to the right of the beach. There's something about those cliffs in particular that I find gorgeous.

If there was something going on at the Opera House in the evening I'd head along to it, as I always look to support events taking place in the building.

For Sunday, the day would be all about my family.

First, I'd spend the morning at church talking to my church family.

Then, after spending the morning with my church family, the perfect afternoon would be spent having family time around the house.