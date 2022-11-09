Contractors at the Somme Parade site last week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Contractors have been boring holes near the slips on the Whanganui River bank opposite the Aramoho Shopping Centre, the next step in finding out what to do with the site.

Whanganui Alliance performance manager David Lane said the bore samples were to confirm ground conditions.

"Once this is completed we will be able to finalise an engineering report with a recommended solution.

"The works will be undertaken by Whanganui District Council under an emergency works claim approved by Waka Kotahi."

A section of the footpath on Somme Pde near the slip site remains cordoned off.

Lane said a number of slip sites along Somme Parade were currently being discussed with Horizons Regional Council.

"Each needs to be individually assessed to determine the most appropriate solution."

Cordons remain in place opposite the Aramoho Shopping Centre. Photo / Bevan Conley

Minor slips were being managed "to ensure public safety".

"Temporary closure of the riverbank walkway located between Mitchell and Stewart streets is necessary until repairs are completed or the situation stabilises," Lane said.

"We have moved a safety fence away from the riverbank edge at another site to reduce risks to pedestrians."

He said the operation of the river scheme for the urban reach of the Whanganui River was also being discussed with Horizons.

Horizons catchment operations group manager Dr Jon Roygard said its current river management works focused on Whanganui's port redevelopment Te Pūwaha and continued construction of the North Mole, as well as stopbank work at Kowhai Park.

The slips opposite the shopping centre were outside the area where Horizons completed river management works.

"While this work does not fall within the Lower Whanganui River Scheme works, Horizons has been communicating with Whanganui District Council about the site," Roygard said.

"This has included providing technical advice and information to inform options for Whanganui District Council to repair the bank and protect the footpath and road from erosion."