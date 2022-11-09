Harete Hipango (second from left) and Steph Lewis (centre) during a candidates meeting in the lead-up to the 2020 election. Photo / Bevan Conley

A National Party candidate to contest the Whanganui electorate in the next general election will be announced early in 2023.

National Party Whanganui electorate chairman Andy Jarden said nominations would open on December 13 and close on January 11.

"We expect to complete the selection process and confirm our Whanganui Electorate candidate around mid-Feb 2023," Jarden said.

"Anyone interested in more information about nominating can obtain the candidate nomination pack by emailing selections@national.org.nz."

The last National MP to hold the Whanganui seat was Harete Hipango, who defeated Labour's Steph Lewis in 2017 by 1706 votes.

Prior to that, National's Chester Borrows was Whanganui's MP from 2005 to 2017.

Lewis defeated Hipango by 8191 votes in the 2020 election.

Lewis said she had confirmed her intention to stand again in 2023.

"Before I can become a candidate, I have to follow through Labour's internal process, though."

The Chronicle has approached Hipango for comment on whether she intends to run again in 2023.

In Rangitīkei, Suze Redmayne has been selected as the National Party's candidate for 2023.

Rangitīkei's current National MP Ian McKelvie is set to retire at the end of this term.

A date is yet to be finalised for next year's elections, but they must be held no later than January 13, 2024.