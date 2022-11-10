Bronwyn Labrum (right) and Trish Nugent-Lyne with items from Vostinar Gallery. Photo / Karen Hughes

Funding has been secured for an exhibition showcasing Whanganui design innovation.

The New Zealand National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) has provided $5000 towards "Whanganui Mūmū – Whanganui By Design" which will soon be on display at the Whanganui Regional Museum.

The exhibition aims to honour the past, present and future of Whanganui design through a selection of taonga and objects designed and made in the region.

Museum director Dr Bronwyn Labrum said the collection items would resonate with people from all over New Zealand.

"The bicultural presentation will show the extensive and dynamic design heritage of Whanganui.

"With a focus on everyday life, many objects on display will be very familiar to visitors. As well, many of the makers are of national importance."

Whanganui was awarded Unesco City of Design status in November last year, joining Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland in the Creative Cities Network. It is the only City of Design in New Zealand.

The exhibition is being developed by the museum to celebrate that recognition.

It has purchased pieces from Vostinar Gallery, Katie Brown Lighting & Glass and Frances Stachl jewellery and each of the artists has chosen a piece to donate to the museum's permanent collection.

Additional works from these and other Whanganui artists have also been offered on loan by collectors.

Museum collection manager Trish Nugent-Lyne said she was heartened by the support, particularly from the artists.

"While the museum made purchases, Katie Brown, Frances Stachl and Ivan Vostinar all offered to donate items as well, so we encouraged them to select a piece that they felt best represented themselves.

"It was about how they saw themselves represented in the collection in perpetuity."

A grant of $5000 from economic development agency Whanganui & Partners has also been provided.

Labrum said she was grateful for the support from local and national quarters.

"Unesco is an organisation of "ideas".

"It encourages innovation and new ways of working. This exhibition, as a celebration of Whanganui design, aligns nicely with its mission."

Whanganui Mūmū – Whanganui By Design opens on December 5 at Whanganui Regional Museum. Admission is free.