The former home of world-renowned plant breeder Jean Stevens was sold to a property developer. Photo / Bevan Conley

Plant material from an historically-significant Whanganui garden will be saved despite a community group failing in its bid to buy the property to preserve it.

In May Blooms on Bastia won a tender to purchase an internationally acclaimed garden on Bastia Hill, once home to the world-renowned plant breeder Jean Stevens and her family.

However, the group was unable to raise sufficient funds and the property was purchased by an unnamed property developer.

"We are pleased the developer has given further access to remove and preserve significant plant material, where this is possible," Blooms on Bastia member Terry Dowdeswell said.

The group has $15,000 remaining from its fundraising efforts which Dowdeswell said would go towards preserving, moving and propagating plant material from the property to various sites.

"Because of display and climate considerations, plant material from the Mt View Rd property will be featured at sites best suited to their cultivation, rather than create a specific memorial garden."

He said this included the Santoft Domain in Bulls.

The domain comprises more than 8ha of open farmland, set to become a campground in coming years, Santoft Domain management team chairwoman Heather Thorby said.

"In the last four years, we've done a clean-up, added septic tanks and added power and water tanks and had an architect draw up plans for a new building for the campsite which we're currently costing."

Thorby said Rangitīkei District Council managed the domain until four years ago when it was handed over to the current team.

"The council sought feedback from the community on what they wanted in the space, and people wanted the space to help tell the many stories in Bulls to be told, and so we're helping to do that."

She said this included establishing a Jean Stevens' collection on Santoft Domain.

The Stevens family lived in Bulls, where they had a plant nursery, in the 1920s before moving to the Mt View Rd property.

"The Stevens family were butchers in Bulls and ran nurseries and there isn't a trophy in the sports club in Bulls that doesn't have a Stevens name on it.

"So it only seems only fitting to have a space for her plants."

The plants would first be established in a fenced-off area over 3ha that couldn't grow pine trees as it was near a house.

"You're very limited as to what you can plant in sand, but it's perfect to support leucadendrons," Thorby said.

The management team took more than 200 cuttings from the Bastia Hill site.

"We've also contacted local people who have original collections of Jean Stevens' irises to grow in the area."

She said she bought a plant book that mentioned a Stevens family in Bulls a number of times.

"It was very shortly after that I saw the article in the Chronicle, which made me put two and two together and go digging for more information.

"We then became involved and helped out the Blooms on Bastia group to propagate plant matter from the Bastia Hill garden site and came up with the idea of incorporating it into the domain."

Thorby said she was not sure when the campground would open, but it would take at least a couple of years.

"That also gives us time to get the plants established."

Dowdeswell said a professional video documentary was produced and used for promotional purposes during the campaign to save the Bastia Hill garden.

"This documentary has now been finalised and will be archived, perhaps at Te Papa as part of the record of the Stevens/Bell plant breeding work."

In 2021 three Te Papa representatives collected 136 plant specimens from the garden.

With the help of Blooms on Bastia members, the group dried the specimens, mounted them on card, photographed them and added them to the Te Papa herbarium database.

Although unconfirmed, the group hoped the documentary could be added to the museum's database, Blooms on Bastia member Karen Wrigglesworth said.

"What's missing is the story, so people are familiar with it as they are living it and as it's happening in the community but, if it doesn't get captured and shared, most of it gets lost.

"So Te Papa has botanical specimens but the people part of the story is missing."

She said she hoped the documentary could provide that for the story of Jean Stevens and her family's botanical achievements.

Dowdeswell said the Bason Botanic Gardens Trust had offered to incorporate plant items, such as leucadendrons or unusual and rare non-invasive bulbs, irises and other plants of significance, into its gardens.

"A continuing input will also be made to further a submission we made to the Whanganui District Council's Parks and Open Spaces strategic plan earlier this year."

He said this was to stress the importance of addressing the need to avoid places of importance, such as the Bastia Hill garden, being destroyed before there had been sufficient time to assess their significance.

"Although this will undoubtedly be a difficult proposition to achieve, we believe it a worthwhile endeavour."