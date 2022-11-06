Rob Rattenbury remembers when there was a train station on Taupō Quay in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION:

The Government has advised the New Zealand transport sector that it wants a 35 per cent reduction in emissions from freight transport by 2035, 13 years from now. Not long, in the scheme of things.

This will cause major headaches for the sector, especially our ageing railway system - under-resourced for years, still basically using the same network built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries for different times and with different technology. It is a brilliant rail system when considering the topography of the country. It was hugely challenging to build and is still hugely challenging to maintain.

I am a bit of a railway nut - nothing like a good train on a nice day. Even better if it's an old steam train. I can recall a time when New Zealand had an almost half-decent passenger rail service. Other than in Auckland and Wellington, passenger rail is now an extinct species in New Zealand.

Yes, it was slow and never made any money. But, it provided a transport option other than using cars or long-distance buses. Flying in those days was an exorbitant luxury. Who says that will not happen again in the future?

I can recall the old railway station on Taupō Quay. Yes, our CBD had its own railway station. The railway arrived in Whanganui in 1878, but was used only for freight services from 1959. The beauty is that it could - with some passion, many millions of dollars and a will - return.

A branch off the existing Castlecliff line into either where the old station sat or, even better, right into Maria Place, perhaps under Cooks Gardens. Details, details, best left to engineers, but dreams are free.

Passenger rail should be regarded as a social service, never a money-making venture. Imagine a fleet of modern electric-powered railcars and passenger trains connecting the provincial centres all over the country, servicing the small country stations again. Providing a service for inter-town travel in the provinces. Giving us all an alternative to using the car.

Battery technology is developing, with trains now being designed to recharge during the journey through regenerative braking and at charging stations. In New Zealand's case, the North Island already has an electrified main line between Palmerston North and Te Rapa. Why not extend the catenary system throughout both islands, making our trains, in time, electric?

Whanganui could, at least, have a large park-and-ride facility at Eastown for commuting workers to Palmerston North, but also with a regular bus service from Eastown into town if the idea of a new station in the CBD is a stretch too far.

Regular bus services within towns and provincial cities would be vital to the success of passenger rail, of course. Commuters and passengers do not want to be walking miles from the railway station to their destinations. This system has worked well in the Greater Wellington area since the 1920s. Why should it not be extended nationally?

The cost would, of course, be enormous. But we are facing uncertain times where we really need to look at alternative forms of transport that are cheap, or even better, free for passengers, subsidised by increased and improved freight transport by rail, getting those enormous trucks off the roads in the process. A social service paid for by subsidies and taxation.

Imagine getting on the train either at a new CBD railway station of at Eastown, gliding across the country in comfort and alighting at, say, Palmerston North, where you would be met by a decent bus service that would take you to where you need to go and back to the railway station when you are ready to return.

Imagine being able to get the train to Wellington or Auckland for shows, sport, or to see family.

Our old rail system would need major work; doubling of main lines, reinstating old closed lines, building completely new lines. It is technically possible, but having the political will to do anything is another story.

But I still like the idea of a new railway station down on the quay with people arriving for sports events, shopping and work. Perhaps in time, the reinstating of a passenger service to Castlecliff, with stops on the way servicing Gonville and Tawhero.

If any government is really serious about addressing emissions and the reduction and eventual elimination of fossil fuel use, it is going to come at a huge cost anyway. Why not take the opportunity, using modern technology, to rebuild our rail system and enhance the services it can offer for us all?

It is a new way of thinking. New Zealanders love their cars and their independence, but we can still have cars, of course. We could also have a cheap and alternative option for travel.

I just hope we can still have steam trains as museum displays in running condition.