The Kare Krew was named senior sports team of the year at the Whanganui Secondary Schools Sports Awards. Photo / Supplied

A wide range of young sportspeople were celebrated at the Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Secondary School Sports Awards.

The awards were held at Whanganui City College on Wednesday and the school's breakdancing team Kare Krew took out the senior team of the year award.

Whanganui Collegiate U15 boys rugby team won the junior team of the year award.

The prize for the inaugural Kura Wars competition was awarded to Te Kura o Kokohuia.

Kura Wars pits four invited schools against each other and the winner has the most points after two events.

This year they competed at an erg relay - racing on rowing machines - at the Union Boat Club and in a waka tug of war where competitors paddled to get to one end while tied to their opponents in another waka trying to get to the other end.

Junior sportswoman of the year went to kayaker Hayley Stewart, while the senior prize went to Whanganui Collegiate runner Louise Brabyn.

Meanwhile Whanganui High School canoeists dominated the men's categories - with Angus Sewell getting the junior sportsman award while Zane Mills-Nossiter took out the senior prize.

The international sportsman and sportswoman prizes went to High School's Chase Morpeth for speed skating and Collegiate's Amy McHardy for cross country.

For his exploits in athletics, Mason Pye from High School was named disabled sportsperson of the year.

Sami Harrison from Collegiate was the official of the year for netball.