Te Rito, Whanganui's Covid-19 vaccination centre, has closed. Photo / Bevan Conley

After three years of administering Covid-19 vaccinations, the Whanganui Te Rito Centre has closed.

The centre, located on the Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Whanganui Hospital grounds, and the Te Rito vaccination team that administered vaccines across the Whanganui District finished on Thursday, June 27.

Te Rito centre manager Jacqui Pennefather said it had been a pleasure to work with the community and other vaccine providers.

Whanganui Regional Health Network district immunisation co-ordinator Sue Hina said while the pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics were closing, they still wanted the community to keep up to date with their vaccines and boosters.

“Other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, can be given at the same time at a variety of locations. We have lots of vaccination opportunities across our rohe. Get in touch with your iwi provider, GP and vaccinating pharmacy.”