Whanganui staying fine but thunderstorms forecast for Taihape

Fine weather is set to stretch until Thursday in Whanganui itself. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Taihape.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop on Monday afternoon in Taihape, and there is a risk that one or two of them may become severe, producing localised downpours with

intensities of 25 to 40mm per hour, MetService says.

The watch is in place until 10pm Monday.

Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

Driving conditions will also be hazardous, with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

The working week in Whanganui got off to a fine start, and MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the city could expect more of the same.

"There's some pretty nice weather on the way," Bakker said.

"At this stage, it's generally fine with only a little bit of cloud around right through until Thursday."

Temperatures will remain warm, with daytime highs between 22C and 23C for the entire week.

Overnight lows will hover around 11C and 12C until Thursday, before rising to 16C on Friday and Saturday, and 15C on Sunday.

However, Bakker said the fine weather would disappear from Friday onwards.

"The models are showing us that it'll be rainy and generally not very nice over the weekend.

"Here's hoping they clear up a little bit."