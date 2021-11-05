Speedway: Explosive night ahead at Whanganui's Oceanview Speedway

The brand new Dykstra Racing superstock is a real standout, and will debut at Oceanview Speedway on November 6. Photo / Supplied

After a successful opening meeting at Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway two weeks ago, fireworks can be expected at the venue this Saturday night.

The TradeZone Fireworks Spectacular kicks off at 6pm with a full programme of speedway racing and, once it's dark, the sky over Oceanview will light up with a spectacular fireworks display.

The Superstock class provided plenty of action on opening night, and more of the same is likely this weekend.

With the flooding in Gisborne, the local club was forced to cancel the meeting scheduled for November 6, so the Rees family will again head for Whanganui.

1NZ Asher Rees had a miserable opening night, so will be hoping he has sorted the mechanical issues with his car, while father Peter and brother Ethan showed solid early-season form.

Kaelin Mooney won the opening superstock race and didn't look at all outclassed, while the SS Motorsport duo of Max Holloway and Dan Cox had plenty of pace.

The Dykstra Racing team unveiled their brand new 38V car this week, and it will debut on Saturday.

Built by Rees Race Cars and powered by a Hartley Toyota VVTI, the new car is an absolute standout and will be driven by Zane Dykstra.

The team has retained the "old" 38V car, which will be used exclusively for teams racing, Zane having put his hand up to race for the Wanganui Warriors this season after a successful debut for the team in 2020-21.

Another strong field of stockcars is expected after opening night provided plenty of thrills and spills.

With Gisborne and Hawke's Bay both cancelling this weekend due to wet weather, and with uncertainty around a couple of other tracks, the Wanganui Stockcar and Speedway Club is expecting some late entries.

The local stockcar field looks particularly competitive this season, with a good mix of new and experienced drivers competing.

Blair Reeves-Smith missed a good chunk of last season with a racing injury, but a win on opening night showed that he is ready for a strong season.

Veteran Trevor Greig also had a solid opening night, although he ended the Grand Slam on his side, whilst former 1NZ Gerry Linklater improved with each race and held off the superstocks to win the Grand Slam.

The sidecar class makes its first appearance of the season this weekend.

Former New Zealand sidecar champion John Hannan has son Jaxon swinging for him and will be hoping to finally have rid the swoopy BMW-powered machine of the bugs that plagued it last season.

Minisprints, youth and adult ministocks and production saloons complete the 24-race programme, and if there aren't enough fireworks on the track, the Kairanga Lions Club can always be depended on to turn on a spectacular fireworks display to delight young and old alike.

The meeting will again be run under Covid-19 alert level 2 restrictions, with spectators asked to observe social distancing between groups and to wear masks when moving around the facility.

Food and drink will be available from onsite vendors, and there will be a zone where patrons can eat and drink after purchase. Spectators are welcome to bring their own food and drinks.

The public gates open at 4pm and racing gets under way at 6pm for what should be an entertaining and potentially explosive night.