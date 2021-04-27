Whanganui set for mainly fine weather for the remainder of the working week

Whanganui is looking at mostly fine weather for the remainder of the week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui is looking towards a relatively fine remainder of the short working week, with clear skies and relatively decent weather set to grace the city heading into the weekend.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said today was looking to be one of the best days of the week, with clear sunny skies and little wind.

"Wednesday is looking really good. It's set to be fine weather with plenty of sunshine around, with southeasterlies set to die out by the morning."

Tomorrow was looking similar, albeit with some cloud and a small chance of rain that could fall by the evening.

"There will be a few clouds and a possible shower at night time. Winds will turn northwesterly though, bringing slightly warmer temperatures."

Friday was set to be the wettest day of the week, but Best said the rain wouldn't necessarily be consistent and shouldn't affect the entire day.

"We'll still have a partly cloudy start to the day, and there will be a few showers around the end of the morning and moving into the afternoon, and westerlies will start to turn southerly by the end of the day."

Looking ahead towards the weekend, Saturday might be slightly wet, but Sunday was looking decent.

"There will be one or two early showers on Saturday, those southerlies will gradually die out, with the temperature a little bit cooler at 18C.

"The good news is Sunday is fine with westerly winds, with a maximum temperature of 19C."

For today, Whanganui is looking at a high of 17C, with an overnight low of 6C.