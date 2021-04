The earthquake was at a depth of 26 km. Photo / Bevan Conley

A small shake was felt when a 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Whanganui on Monday morning.

The earthquake, which was recorded at a depth of 26km and around 30 km south-west of Whanganui, struck just before 8.30am.

About 70 people reported light to weak shaking to GeoNet.