Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui schools tackling ongoing staff shortages as term 3 gets under way

5 minutes to read
Whanganui Intermediate principal Katherine Ellery. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Intermediate principal Katherine Ellery. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Continued illness and staff shortages have forced Whanganui Intermediate School to continue with its hybrid learning model into term 3.

Clusters of students will continue to spend one day a week learning from home, with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.